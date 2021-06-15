Annie Murphy’s new show takes aim at familiar sitcom tropes

NEW YORK (AP) — At first blush, Annie Murphy’s new series “Kevin Can F Himself” is your average multicamera sitcom with a laugh track and corny jokes. Murphy, who won an Emmy Award in “Schitt’s Creek,” plays Allison, an overwhelmed wife who does all the work around the house and puts up with her husband’s immaturity and antics. Sound familiar? Here’s where it turns. When Annie’s alone, the show changes to a single camera formula, the lighting gets darker, and Allison is over it and desperate for a way out. “Kevin Can F Himself” debuts on AMC on June 20.