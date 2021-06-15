Another day of sunshine and a few storms on Thursday

More comfortable Monday…

Northeasterly winds cooled temperatures down a bit more today and humidity levels remained more comfortable. Highs today were in the 70s and 80s. Dew points were in the 40s and 50s, and that means the humidity was low Plenty of sunshine rounded out the afternoon weather picture.

Wednesday will be pleasant...

An area of high pressure will maintain the sunshine and highs in the 80s. Low humidity will also continue to make it more bearable. Lows tomorrow mornings will drop into the 40s and 50s. Air conditioners will get a nice break.

Thursday showers and storms…

A cold front will trigger showers and t-storms on Thursday. It’s too early to pinpoint a specific risk of hail and high winds at this time, but there will be plenty of heat. It does appear to be a potential for severe weather at this time. Highs should reach the 80s to lower 90s.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass pollen season will likely continue through the rest of June, and mold counts will run a bit high, too. Weed pollen season is next on the list.

