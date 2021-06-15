AP: Pistol stolen from Army base tied to 4 Albany shootings

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — An Associated Press investigation into firearms missing from the U.S. armed services has linked a stolen Army service pistol to four shootings in Albany. The Army couldn’t say how its 9mm Beretta got to New York’s capital, where authorities tied it to shootings in 2017 and 2018. The pistol was among at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms that AP learned were unaccounted for during the last decade. Intended for war, some guns ended up on America’s streets. Military officials say missing firearms are a tiny fraction of their stockpile, and note that some are recovered.