Aquinas dominates Melrose-Mindoro, Bluegolds advance

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - 3rd ranked in the state during the regular season, Aquinas hosted Melrose-Mindoro in division 3 playoff baseball.

Aquinas got an early lead by stealing home to score one run in the first. Then, in the third inning Ben Erikson hit a pop fly right to center field. It was caught, but it was enough to send Garrett Lawrynk home, raising the score to 2-0.

In the next inning, Melrose-Mindoro struck back with a great hit to center field, scoring one run. Aquinas now only leading 2-1.

However, hat run would be the only that Aquinas pitcher Nolan Hargrove allowed for the entire game.

Aquinas went on to score 3 more runs, including one home run from Jack Christenson, with a final score of 5-1.

The Bluegolds now advance to the next round of Division 3 playoffs.