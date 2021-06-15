Buoyed by allied summits, Biden ready to take on Putin

GENEVA (AP) — Fresh from supportive summits with allies, Joe Biden is declaring himself ready to take on Russia’s Vladimir Putin in far more confrontational talks.

Biden reached the summit city of Geneva on Tuesday for the most-watched part of his first trip abroad as president.

Putin arrives Wednesday for the leaders' talks on such thorny subjects as cyberattacks, interference in U.S. elections, war in Syria and treatment of Russian dissidents.

Biden aimed to build momentum for the meeting with several days of alliance building with America's democratic allies in Europe.

Tuesday's EU-US meeting ended with a statement that the allies are ready to respond “decisively” to Russian harmful behavior overseas.