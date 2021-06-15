Blood supply shortage becomes “severe” as demand outpaces collection

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The supply of Type O, positive and negative, rests at one day or less before it runs out. Summer holidays, fewer collection sites, and elective surgeries are contributing to the supply-demand disparity.

Gundersen Health System in La Crosse receives blood from the Wisconsin division of Versiti. The supplier aims to keep a five-day supply of blood on hand. Several types now sit below the desired level.

"Collections are down and this is a remnant of the pandemic," says Dr. Wayne Bottner, MD, Medical Director of Gundersen's Blood Bank. "Demand has spiked considerably and even though the blood center is increasing its collection, it's not keeping up."

Bottner stated several factors are creating this shortage. Individuals returning from pandemic isolation are scheduling surgeries. Schools, consistent blood drive hosts, are letting out for the Summer.

Five-day supplies of blood keep donations out of storage for extended periods of time. Similarly, too many donations can result in wasted donations. Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals can donate blood.

The Radisson Hotel in La Crosse is hosting a blood drive on June 16. More information can be found here.

Gundersen also hosts blood drives on June 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. both days.

Additionally, individuals wanting to donate blood can call 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376) to learn more information. The Versiti website offers information on hosting a clinic as well.