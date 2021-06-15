City forced to approve cell tower installation at Riverside Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse's City council approved plans for Verizon Wireless to build a 34-feet tall cell tower at Riverside Park's entrance in the fall.

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds said the city tried to fight its installation but state statutes side with Verizon.

Mayor Reynolds said the city's legal team advised against denying Verizon's plans because then the company would sue the city and inevitably win.

"So at the end of the day what this really is about is state lawmakers taking away the rights of local governments to have authority over their own property," Mayor Reynolds said.

He agreed that there needs to be more broadband accessibility but does not want the tower in the park.

He also said Verizon assured the city it would be painted black and built to resemble an unobtrusive light pole.