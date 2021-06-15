Comfortable summer days under the bright sunshine

Much of western Wisconsin will keep the quiet pattern to start the week. Plenty of sunshine, light winds and highs back into the 80s will be likely today and tomorrow. There should not be any weather hiccups until Thursday.

Keep the umbrella handy Thursday with showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. On Thursday, moisture surges ahead of a cold front. This will bring a muggier day as temperatures get to flirt with the 90s. The abundant moisture and potential instability could initiate stronger thunderstorms. If stronger storms develop the evening hours will be the strike timeframe. Storm chances will be monitor over the next 48 hours stay tuned for updates.

A peek at the weekend will bring more seasonal conditions behind the stormy Thursday. The sunshine should make a quick appearance Friday and last through Saturday. It will be slightly breezy with wind gusts up to 25 mph as temperatures climb to the upper 70s and low 80s. Storm chances return Sunday evening and it could start an active pattern for next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett