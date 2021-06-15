Costly frost in France attributed to climate change

BERLIN (AP) — Scientists say damaging frost that caused significant economic loss to France’s central winegrowing region this year was made more likely by climate change. A report released Tuesday by a group of researchers who study the link between global warming and weather events suggests that the intense April 6-8 frost in France was particularly damaging due to a preceding warm period in March. The researchers from France, Britain, the Netherlands and Germany concluded that the warming caused by man-made emissions had coaxed the plants into exposing young leaves to more extreme temperatures when a blast of Arctic cold reached Europe in April. The result was an estimated 2 billion euros in economic damage.