Critical entities targeted in suspected Chinese cyber spying

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A cyberespionage campaign blamed on China was more sweeping than previously known, with suspected state-backed hackers exploiting a device meant to boost internet security to penetrate the computers of critical U.S. entities. The Associated Press has learned that the hackers targeted telecommunications giant Verizon and the country’s largest water agency. News broke earlier this month that the New York City subway system, the country’s largest, was also breached. It’s unclear what sensitive information, if any, was stolen in the campaign and some of the targets said they did not see any evidence of data being exfiltrated. The hack first came to light in April.