De Soto pushes through a close game with Cashton to advance

STODDARD, Wis. (WXOW) - De Soto and Cashton met in Stoddard on Tuesday in a Division 4 regional playoff game.

De Soto got through with an early lead, scoring 5 runs by the end of the third inning. Cashton had a lot of work to do, trailing 2-5.

They chipped away at that lead in the fourth by scoring 2, shortening the lead to just one run.

De Soto then answered in the fifth when Gabe Walz sent a grounder up to second base, scoring one run for the Pirates that now lead 6-4.

Cashton held on as Bowdy Dempsey hit one right up the middle, enough to get Aiden Cook home, once again lowering the lead to just one run.

But it wouldn't be enough as Andrew Thompson put his foot on second in the top of the seventh, the game was over. De Soto taking home the win with a final score of 6-5. Now the Pirates move on to the next round of the Division 4 playoffs.

De Soto's Josh Boardman went 2 for 3 with one run and one RBI

Cashton's Philip Brueggen went 2 for 3 with one run and two RBIs