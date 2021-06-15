Drive-Thru Cafe helps residents with memory loss stay active

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In an attempt to help create a more dementia-friendly community, the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ARDC) is hosting local memory cafes.

The drive thru cafes, designed for people with memory loss, Alzheimer's, and other dementias, aim to help community members stay active.

At the event, participants travel through a series of short stations that feature stretching, trivia, and more. Additionally, attendees will also be given a take-home activity.

Officials said it's important those with memory loss continue to exercise both their bodies and their minds, as it improves memory health. According to Amber Joswick, a volunteer at the Dementia Friendly Coalition, even simple little tasks can help.

"Even 10 minutes a day of seated cardiovascular exercise can improve memory health so much," said Joswick. "Just tiny little things to do and an event like this put it all together for you."

Joswick believes the event is a great opportunity for residents to not only be active, but to also socialize with others in the community that are living with memory loss.

Participants can choose to walk or drive thru the event. The organization encourages participants to wear a mask.

Event organizers said it typically takes about 20 to 30 minutes to complete all three stations. Upcoming drive thru times and locations include the following:

May 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at First Free Church, located at 123 Mason Street in Onalaska.

June 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Myrick Park, located at 789 Myrick Park Drive in La Crosse.

July 20 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., located at Myrick Park, located at 789 Myrick Park Drive in La Crosse.

August 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at 760 Green Coulee Road, located in Onalaska.

September 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Myrick Park, located at 789 Myrick Park Drive in La Crosse.

The organization said although registration is encouraged, it is not required. All those interested in registering can call 608-785-5700. For more information on other events for those with memory loss, visit ARDC's website.