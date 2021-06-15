Echoes of Breonna Taylor in shooting of Black man in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — The family of a Black man fatally shot by police in Georgia wants answers in a case that resembles the highly publicized death of Breonna Taylor. Johnny Lorenzo Bolton was on a couch in his apartment near Atlanta in December when police serving a narcotics search warrant burst through the front door with no warning. A lawyer for the family says that when the 49-year-old Bolton stood up from the couch, at least one of the officers fired, hitting him with two bullets. He died of his injuries. The district attorney’s office in Cobb County where the shooting happened says it is investigating. Otherwise, authorities have released few details on the case.