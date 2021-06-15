Eriksen sends public thank you message from hospital

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Christian Eriksen has sent his first public message from the hospital thanking supporters for their “sweet and amazing” well-wishes after his collapse at the European Championship. Eriksen remains in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland on Saturday. The Danish soccer association shared a message from Eriksen on Twitter. The midfielder says he is fine “under the circumstances.” He says he still has to go through more tests at the hospital “but I feel okay.” The message was accompanied by a photo of Eriksen giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed.