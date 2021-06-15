EU chief: EU-UK should put long-term relationship first

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top official said the former partners should think about their long-term relationship to put an end to the bloc’s spat with the United Kingdom over post-Brexit trade arrangements. The EU is angry over the British government’s delay in implementing new checks on some goods coming into Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K., as was agreed in the Brexit divorce deal. U.K. Britain says the checks are imposing a big burden on businesses and destabilizing Northern Ireland’s hard-won peace.