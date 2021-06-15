EU, US said to be near deal to end Airbus-Boeing dispute

The United States and the European Union appear close to reaching a deal to end a damaging dispute over subsidies to rival plane makers Boeing and Airbus and lift billions of dollars in punitive tariffs. A person familiar with the discussions said U.S. and EU officials have reached principles of an agreement to end their 17-year dispute over the aircraft subsidies. The trade dispute saw tit-for-tat duties slapped on a range of companies that have nothing to do with aircraft production, from French winemakers to U.S. spirits producers. The U.S. imposed $7.5 billion in tariffs on European exports in 2019. The EU retaliated with $4 billion in punitive duties.