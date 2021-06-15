Evacuated residents still can’t return to their homes as Chemtool fire burns

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — Officials held a press conference on the ongoing fire at Chemtool which could burn for up to 7 days. Here's what we know:

Two firefighters were injured at the scene. One was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation and released. The second had a leg injury and was treated and released on scene.

The plant could burn for up to 7 days. It's burning at a rate of one-inch per hour.

There was a sprinkler system installed, but officials aren't sure if it went off. The preliminary investigation hasn't happened yet. Officials will have a better idea of what started the fire once that investigation is completed.

Eighty-four crews are involved in the firefighting operation, including an industrial fire crew from Louisiana. The crew dug trenches to prevent waste from draining into the Rock River and now are putting barricades in the river. The river will be protected by 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

At this time, there's no run off in river, but the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) is monitoring air and water quality. Drinking water is safe to drink, but IEMA continues to test the quality.

Once environmental protections are in place, firefighting crews will begin fire suppression operations.

Officials said the ground air quality remains safe, but if you're within three miles of the plant, wear a mask as a precaution.

The one-mile evacuation area is still in effect. Once the smoke plume dissipates and firefighters lay down a layer of fire suppression foam, neighbors can return. Officials aren't sure when that will be, but neighbors might not be able to return to their homes until Wednesday or Thursday.

The Winnebago County Health Department established a Chemtool hotline and email for residents to call with any questions. You can call the hotline at 815-972-7300 or email at rocktonchemfire@wchd.org.

The hotline will also help people find housing and resources while the evacuation order is still in effect.

Any debris that falls into neighborhoods should be raked up, but avoid touching it.