Fire danger high in Western Wisconsin, other parts of the state

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin DNR said that the western two-thirds of the state falls into the "high fire danger" category on Tuesday.

They ask that people not burn anything outdoors when conditions are like this. They caution that individuals should be "extra careful with any outdoor flames, campfires, ash disposal, or equipment use."

Among the counties falling into the high fire danger category are La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, Crawford, Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson.

MORE: DNR fire danger information