Greenpeace protestor parachutes into stadium at Euro 2020

MUNICH (AP) — A Greenpeace protestor parachuted into the stadium before France’s game against Germany at the European Championship. He glided into the stadium and seemed to lose control after connecting with wires attached to the roof for TV cameras. He struggled to avoid crashing into spectators and managed to land on the the field. Germany players Antonio Rüdiger and Robin Gosens were the first to approach him. He was then led away by security stewards and given medical attention on the side of the field. The parachute had the words “Kick out oil Greenpeace” written on it. The Euro 2020 game started on schedule.