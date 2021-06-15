Murphy, Regan Smith win backstroke races at US swim trials

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Murphy is going back to the Olympics to defend America’s dominance in the backstroke. Murphy held on to win the 100-meter backstroke at the U.S. Olympic trials, the first of two spots he hopes to claim in his bid to pull off another backstroke double. Matt Grevers came up short in his likely last attempt to make the Olympics. At age 36, he finished sixth. On the women’s side, former world record holder Regan Smith claimed her first Olympic berth in the 100 back. Kieran Smith added another Olympic race, adding a win in the 200 freestyle to his 400 free victory.