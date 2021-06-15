MacKenzie Scott, citing wealth gap, donates $2.7 billion

MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist known for her impromptu multi-billion dollar donations to charities and racial equity causes, announced Tuesday that she has given $2.7 billion to 286 organizations. It is the third round of major philanthropic gifts Scott has made, which together rival the charitable contributions made by the largest foundations. She made clear in her announcement that she is troubled by the increasing concentration of vast wealth among a small proportion of individuals. She and and her husband, Dan Jewett, worked with a team of researchers and philanthropy advisors “to give away a fortune that was enabled by systems in need of change.”