Residents of Lake Winona Manor enjoy a parade

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Why not a parade on Tuesday?

And that's just what happened at a long-term care facility in Winona. Residents of Lake Winona Manor enjoyed the sunshine and a parade just for them.

It featured several groups including the Little Warriors drumline, Winona Clown Club, and youth danders from SG Danceworkz.

There was also a special appearance by Lake Winona Manor royalty Queen Phyllis and King Louie.

The Winona American Legion also took part.

Lake Winona Manor organized the event for its residents who otherwise may have difficulty attending parades and festivities around town.

Winona has its annual Steamboat Days celebration beginning on Wednesday.