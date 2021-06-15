Mexico’s Zapatista rebels complain they can’t get passports

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Indigenous rebels of Mexico’s Zapatista movement are complaining that the Mexican government has made it hard for them to get passports to attend meetings in Spain set to mark the 500th anniversary of the 1519-1521 conquest of Mexico. Rebel leader Subcomandante Galeano, who used to be known as Marcos, said officials had told the Zapatistas they didn’t have the right documents to obtain passports. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ordered officials Tuesday to resolve the problem, saying “nobody should be limited, much less out Indigenous brothers.” The first part of the delegation set out by boat in May to “invade” Spain.