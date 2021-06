Wisconsin Dells, Wis. (WXOW) Mike Antonelli from Black River Falls followed up a 76 with another 76 on Tuesday to finish in a tie for third overall in Division 2 at the WIAA Boys State Golf Tournament.

Black River Falls finished eighth as a team.

In Division 1, Tomah's Hunter Neumann shot a 79 Tuesday and finished in a tie for 38th overall.

Sam Dobbins of Aquinas had an 88 and took 18th overall in Division 3.