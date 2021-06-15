Skip to Content

Mings hopes taking a knee informs critics like UK minister

BURTON-ON-TRENT, England (AP) — England defender Tyrone Mings has responded to criticism from British Home Secretary Priti Patel for taking a knee before games at the European Championship. Mings noted how Patel previously invited him onto a Zoom call to hear about racism in the sport from a player’s perspective. Mings said Tuesday “we have our own set of beliefs and what we can do to help.” England players performed the anti-racism gesture before their 1-0 victory over Croatia on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. Patel had said in an interview with the GB News TV channel that she didn’t support people participating in “gesture politics.”

