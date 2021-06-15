Navalny fans protest in Geneva ahead of Putin-Biden summit

GENEVA (AP) — A few dozen supporters of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny have staged a colorful, cheeky rally in Geneva in the hope of sending a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of his summit with U.S. President Joe Biden. The rally, on a square that Swiss police have authorized for protests during Wednesday’s meeting, marked one effort to leverage public attention on some of the more hot-button issues Putin and Biden are likely to address — human rights and arms control among them. Despite the tiny turnout — with possibly more journalists than demonstrators — Tuesday’s protest was well-orchestrated, in a show of dissent that participants said might garner a crackdown by security forces in Russia.