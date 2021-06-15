Officials inform Winona residents of Highway 43 Bridge closures

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW)- Drivers crossing between Minnesota and Wisconsin at Winona may experience some upcoming lane closures, as the Minnesota Department of Transportation conducts routine inspections in the area.

According to the department, MnDOT bridge inspectors plan to check the city's Highway 43 Bridges crossing the Mississippi River, as they evaluate the effect traffic, weather, and other elements have on the structure.

Throughout the evaluation, inspectors stated they plan to use a boom-type snooper truck to help teams maneuver under the bridge. The bridges are the first of many structures to be evaluated across the state.

Officials said during the inspections, motorists can expect the right lane of outbound Highway 43 to have daily closures. Additionally, sidewalks on the bridge will close.

To help, MnDOT advises drivers to follow these tips when in work zones:

Find up-to-date information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or download the free smartphone app.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Go hands-free and try to minimize other distractions, such as eating or drinking while driving.

Follow posted speed limits, as the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

Avoid making lane changes within work zones.

In an effort to help ensure the safety and longevity of the bridges around the state, the department said officials plan to inspect about 404 structures, as well as 520 bridges for cities and counties in southeast Minnesota.

To learn more about these construction projects, sign up for email updates on MnDOT's website. Additional information can also be found on the MnDOT Southeast Facebook and Twitter page.