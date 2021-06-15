Onalaska tops Tomah in offensive shootout

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska hosted Tomah in Division 1 Regional baseball action. The teams split the season series.

Onalaska jumped out to a 6-1 lead over Tomah. Then the Wolves came howling back. Tomah's Evan Long tied the game at 6 with a two-run homerun. Then in the fifth, he did it again. Long's second two-run homerun put Tomah up 9-6.

Onalaska needed to respond. August Brandt doubled down the left field line, scoring one run from first. Then in fifth, Mason Manglitz doubled to left to drive in the tying and go-ahead run.

Onalaska held on to beat Tomah, 10-9.

Tomah's Evan Long was 2 for 4 with 2 HRs and 4 RBIs.

Onalaska's Mason Manglitz was 2 for 4 with a Double, Triple, and 5 RBIs.