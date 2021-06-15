Pelosi says House to move forward with Jan. 6 investigations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will move forward with investigations of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. She said that “we can’t wait any longer” to probe the attack now that legislation to create an independent commission has stalled in the Senate. Pelosi met with several committee chairs Tuesday to discuss the next steps. She said afterward that the final form of the investigations is “to be determined” but promised an announcement soon. One option under consideration is a select committee on the Jan. 6 attack, a setup that would put majority Democrats in charge.