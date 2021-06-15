Polish PM seeks secret parliament session on cyberattacks

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish prime minister has called for a closed-door parliamentary session to discuss a number of cyberattacks on Polish government officials. One recent attack targeted his own chief of staff. The government spokesman said “the scale of the attacks is very serious.” He said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki would like “to present the scale of these very broad attacks that are affecting Poland.” He said the leader hopes that the session could take place sometime this week. Russia is widely suspected to be the likely perpetrator of many of the attacks.