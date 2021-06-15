Republicans propose $125 million more for broadband

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The effort to expand broadband internet to underserved rural areas in Wisconsin would get a $125 million boost under the budget being written by Republicans, about $75 million less in state funding than Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed. Republican co-chairs of the Joint Finance Committee said Tuesday the money would be largely financed through bonds, but they did not have details on how it would be allocated. The committee was voting on the proposal later Tuesday. The state funding would be on top of federal coronavirus relief money coming to Wisconsin that can be spent on broadband. Evers previously announced that $100 million in federal infrastructure money will go toward new broadband grants.