Shooting in Cedar Rapids has ‘multiple victims,’ police say

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Investigators are on the scene of a shooting at a Cedar Rapids home that involves multiple victims. Cedar Rapids Police Department spokesman Greg Buelow said officers and emergency responders were dispatched to a home on the 4400 block of Oak Leaf Court NE after receiving a call at 8:23 a.m. Tuesday. He says, “we can confirm there are multiple victims of an apparent shooting incident” and that more information should be available later Tuesday.