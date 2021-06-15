South Sioux City Council OKs settlement over biogas plant

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — The South Sioux City Council has approved payment of $500,000 to settle its part in 16 lawsuits filed against the city and a now-defunct biogas plant. The suit filed by homeowners accused the plant of sending rancid fumes through the city sewer system and ruining their homes. The Sioux City Journal reports the settlement calls for the city, Big Ox Energy, three insurance companies and two other companies to pay a combined $1.75 million. Big Ox began operations in September 2016, separating solids from industry wastewater to create and sell methane. The plant was subject to odor complaints soon after it began operations and was cited for numerous environmental violations until it shut down in 2019.