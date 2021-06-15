Startup Lordstown Motors says production still on track

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Startup electric truck maker Lordstown Motors says it’s still on track to begin production this fall despite a bumpy past week. Company executives in Ohio said Tuesday that they have enough orders and cash on hand to keep operating through next May. That comes a day after the company’s top two executives resigned and less than a week after Lordstown Motors cautioned it may not be in business a year from now. The startup that plans to begin production at a former General Motors plant near Youngstown has struggled to secure funding and firm vehicle orders.