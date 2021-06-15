UN envoy regrets failure to mediate a Yemen cease-fire

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The outgoing U,N. special envoy for Yemen has expressed “deep regret” to the Security Council that he failed to mediate a cease-fire and peace talks between Yemen’s warring parties during the past three years. But Martin Griffiths said Tuesday he hopes that diplomatic efforts, especially by Oman, “will bear fruit” despite painting a bleak picture of the Arab world’s poorest country in his final briefing to the council. Griffiths said the country in the throes of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and people are forced to, quote, “live under violence, insecurity and fear, with limits to their freedom of movement, religion and free expression.”