US antivirus software creator fights extradition from Spain

MADRID (AP) — Detained antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee has testified in a Spanish court as part of his fight against extradition to the United States. He is wanted by Tenessee on tax-related criminal charges that carry prison sentences of up to 30 years. McAfee, 75, appeared from prison via videolink at a hearing Tuesday in Spain’s National Court. He reportedly argued that the charges against him are politically motivated and said he would spend the rest of his life in prison if he was returned to the United States. A Spanish judge is set to rule in coming days on whether he should be extradited.