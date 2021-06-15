US military’s elite commando forces look to expand diversity

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy never had to look too hard to fill its elite SEAL force. For years, eager recruits poured in to try out for special warfare teams — but they were overwhelmingly white. Now, Naval Special Warfare Command leaders are trying to turn that around, developing programs to seek out recruits from more diverse regions of the country. Army leaders have been doing some of the same things to reach out to a more diverse force. Leaders see greater diversity as a way to combat extremism in the ranks, even as they increase other training and education programs.