Vandersloot becomes 4th in WNBA history with 2,000 assists

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Allie Quigley scored a season-high 23 points, Courtney Vandersloot became the fourth player in WNBA history with 2,000 career assists and the Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx 105-89. Vandersloot joined Sue Bird, Ticha Penicheiro and Lindsay Whalen to reach the mark. Vandersloot also reached double-digit assists for the 60th time in her career, finishing with 10 points, 13 assists and four steals. Quigley made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to give Chicago a 78-57 lead late in the third. Minnesota went without a field goal for three-plus minutes in the quarter, and the Sky started the fourth on a 12-4 run for a 27-point lead.