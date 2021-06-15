Viterbo University names alumni as new Fine Arts Center director

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Viterbo University selected one of its former grads to serve as the school's new Fine Arts Center director.

The university announced Dillon McArdle is set to take over as director, beginning July 1. McArdle succeeds Michael Ranscht, who became executive director of university relations in 2020.

McArdle earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in theatre with an emphasis in technical production and design from Viterbo in 2006.

The Viterbo alum has experience in a variety of roles throughout the industry, working as a freelance artist, as well as lighting and scenic designer at theatres across the Midwest.

Prior to this, McArdle served as the La Crosse Community Theatre's scenic designer and technical director for ten years before becoming executive director at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts in 2017.

According to Viterbo's interim president Rick Trietley, the university is excited to welcome McArdle back to campus.

"The Fine Arts Center is a part of the very fabric of the university and the greater La Crosse community," said Trietley. "As an alumnus and someone who has made a career in the arts, Dillon understands that as well as anyone. I know he will do an outstanding job."

McArdle stated he is also very excited and grateful to have the opportunity to come back to his to his alma mater.

“Celebrating its 50th year, the Viterbo Fine Arts Center has helped to shape so many lives through the arts over its storied span. To be part of its next 50 years is a truly wonderful thing for me," said McArdle.

In addition to his new position, McArdle plans to continue to serve as the vice chair of the La Crosse Arts Board and as a community representative for the La Crosse School District School of Technology and Arts Board of Directors.