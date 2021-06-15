West Salem survives and advances with close win over G-E-T

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Coulee Conference Co-Champ West Salem hosted conference opponent G-E-T in Division 2 Playoff baseball.

West Salem struck first against G-E-T. West Salem's CJ McConkey drove in one run off a fielder's choice to make it 1-0 Panthers in the bottom of the second.

With two outs, Gavin Holst drove in another run for West Salem to make it 3-0. West Salem needed insurance runs as G-E-T scored 6 runs over the next four innings.

The Panthers held off the Redhawk Offense late, they advance with a 8-6 victory.

West Salem's C.J. McConkey went 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs.

G-E-T's Jack Beedle went 3 for 4 with 1 RBI.