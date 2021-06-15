Winfrey’s new book pick is novel ‘The Sweetness of Water’

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s next book club pick is a debut novel set in Georgia at the end of the Civil War. Nathan Harris’ “The Sweetness of Water” comes out Tuesday. Harris has said he wanted to show what it was like for newly emancipated slaves. “The Sweetness of Water” takes place in the imaginary town of Old Ox, Georgia. It tells of two brothers, recently freed, who find work on a neighboring farm run by a man who believes his son has been killed in the war. A discussion between Winfrey and Harris will air July 23 on Apple TV+.