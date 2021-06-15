With Massachusetts armory theft, military guns went public

When a man broke into an Army Reserve center’s armory, the assault rifles and military pistols he stole quickly made their way into the hands of criminals in Massachusetts. The guns were among the at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms that an Associated Press investigation found were lost or stolen over the last decade. The armory burglar took six automatic M4 assault rifles and 10 M11 semi-automatic handguns more than five years ago, but authorities have yet to recover five of the pistols. The Pentagon and armed services note that missing firearms are a tiny fraction of the military’s stockpile.