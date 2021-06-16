2 South Carolina executions halted until firing squad formed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has blocked two upcoming executions, saying the inmates cannot be put to death until they truly have a choice of a newly established firing squad option. The high court issued an order late Wednesday to pause the planned electrocutions this month of Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens. A newly revised state law forces inmates to decide either between the electric chair or a firing squad if lethal injection drugs aren’t available. Prison officials haven’t yet put together a firing squad, leaving electrocution as the only method available. The court wrote Wednesday that the corrections agency needs to put together a firing squad before an execution can be carried out.