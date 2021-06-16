Baby, adult killed in three-vehicle crash in Dodge County

JUNEAU, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a baby and an adult have died in a crash involving three vehicles in Dodge County. Four others have been injured. Deputies responded to the crash on Highway 33 in the town of Trenton about 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a Hyundai was stopped at an intersection when a Ford transit van rear-ended it, pushing it into a Nissan. A 6-month-old baby and a 68-year-old passenger in the Hyundai died at the scene. Two others in that vehicle were injured, as were the drivers of the Nissan and van.