Baker fined for refusing to make transgender transition cake

DENVER (AP) — A Denver judge says a baker who won a partial victory at the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 for refusing to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple violated Colorado’s anti-discrimination law by refusing to make a birthday cake for a transgender woman. In a ruling Tuesday, Judge A. Bruce Jones ruled that Autumn Scardina was denied a cake that was blue on the outside and pink on the inside to celebrate her gender transition on her birthday because of her transgender status. Baker Jack Phillips said he could not make the cake because of its message and plans to appeal.