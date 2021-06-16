Banker arrested as Nicaragua crackdown expands

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua’s police have arrested a prominent banker in a sign the government’s pursuit of opponents is expanding beyond political leaders and potential challengers to President Daniel Ortega. Police arrested the general manager of Banco de Produccion late Tuesday and said they are investigating Luis Rivas Anduray for inciting foreign interference and seeking military intervention. The charges are similar to those leveled at 13 leaders of the political opposition arrested in recent weeks. Police say he’s also under investigation for using foreign financing to organize “acts of terrorism and destabilization” and calling for and applauding sanctionsagainst the Nicaraguan government and its citizens.