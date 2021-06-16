Belgium to stop game against Denmark for Eriksen tribute

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Romelu Lukaku says the Belgium players will kick the ball out of play in the 10th minute of their game against Denmark so the stadium can pay tribute to Christian Eriksen with a minute’s applause. The fans at Parken Stadium are planning a loud ovation for Eriksen in the 10th minute of the Euro 2020 game because the midfielder wears the No. 10 shirt for Denmark. Lukaku says both teams will stop playing to join in the tribute. Lukaku says ”we will kick the ball out for a throw-in to stop and applaud and mark this moment.” Eriksen remains in a Copenhagen hospital close to the stadium after suffering cardiac arrest during Saturday’s game against Finland.