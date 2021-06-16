Biden seeks talks to limit cyberattack targets

GENEVA (AP) — President Joe Biden said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to further discussions on keeping certain types of critical infrastructure off-limits to cyberattacks.

Biden also said Wednesday they will have additional talks on the pursuit of criminals carrying out ransomware attacks.

Biden told reporters in Geneva that 16 types of critical infrastructure should be off limits to cyberattacks, "period." He said that includes the energy and water sector.

It comes after a ransomware attack in May on one of the largest pipeline operators in the U.S. forced the shutdown of fuel supplies to much of the East Coast for nearly a week.

That attack is blamed on a Russian criminal gang.