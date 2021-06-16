Skip to Content

Computer trouble hits Hubble Space Telescope, science halted

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Hubble Space Telescope has been hit with computer trouble. NASA said Wednesday that the orbiting observatory has been idle since Sunday, with all astronomical viewing halted. That’s when a computer that controls the science instruments shut down, possibly because of a bad memory board. Flight controllers tried to restart the computer Monday, but the same thing happened. They’re now trying to switch to a backup memory unit. Launched in 1990, Hubble is showing more and more signs of aging. NASA plans to launch Hubble’s successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, in November.

