Dead ‘murder hornet’ near Seattle is 1st found in US in 2021

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Scientists have found a dead Asian giant hornet north of Seattle, the first so-called murder hornet discovered in the country this year. State and federal investigators said Wednesday that it’s the first confirmed report from Snohomish County and appears to be unrelated to the 2019 and 2020 findings of the hornets near the U.S.-Canadian border. A resident found the dead hornet and reported it. Scientists believe it’s an old hornet from a previous season that wasn’t discovered until now. The large invasive insects pose a threat to honeybees that are relied on to pollinate crops. While not particularly aggressive toward humans, their sting is extremely painful and repeated stings, though rare, can kill.